NEW YORK — Christian Walker hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the New York Mets 10-5 on Saturday to stop a five-game losing streak that matched their season high.

Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel (3-1) left in the sixth after being hit on the left knee by Brandon Nimmo's line drive, two days after Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen strained his right hamstring six pitches into the series opener.

Arizona, which took a 10-1 lead into the ninth, has scored 19 runs in its last two games after totaling nine in its previous six.

Both teams were coming off a miserable May. The Mets went 9-19 with a major league-worst 4.85 ERA; Arizona was 11-15 and its 4.72 ERA was 29th.

Walker drove a sweeper from Sean Manaea (3-2) to left field for his 12th home run this season and second career slam, giving Arizona a 4-0 lead.

Diamondbacks starter Slade Cecconi allowed one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. A 24-year-old right-hander recalled a day earlier when Gallen went on the 15-day injured list, Cecconi gave up a 440-foot home run to Mark Vientos, who drove a hanging slider into the left-field second deck in the fifth.

Pete Alonso added his 13th homer, a two-run drive in a four-run ninth against Brandon Hughes.

Cecconi has allowed nine home runs in 37 big league innings this season. Vientos' homer was his fourth in 51 at-bats this year.

Arizona stole four bases and its speed helped spark a two-run sixth. Blaze Alexander hit a run-scoring single, swiped second, took third on Josh Walker's wild pitch and continued home when Tomás Nido's throw sailed down the left-field line for the catcher's fifth error in 31 games this year.

Randal Grichuk had an RBI single in the seventh and Eugenio Suárez delivered a sacrifice fly. Corbin Carroll added a two-run single in the eighth.

New York had won the first two games of the four-game series after losing eight of its previous nine games.

Manaea became the first Mets pitcher with a double-digit strikeout game this season, the eighth of his big league career. He gave up six runs — five earned — and six hits in 5 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: All-Star SS Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear) was 0 for 4 with an RBI grounder and three strikeouts Friday as the DH during his first rehab game in the Arizona Complex League.

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) was scheduled to catch seven innings at Double-A Binghamton.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.06 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale against RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.36).

