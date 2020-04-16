Above: Courtesy of Walker Art Center.

Twin Cities artist Leslie Barlow will lead a live drawing class this Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the Walker Art Center’s website. The class is free, and all students need are a piece of paper and a pencil. Since it’s a live drawing class, there will be two models – both fully clothed.

This is Barlow’s first virtual program.

“It’s clear that everyone is looking for ways to connect with others during this time that feels so isolating, myself included,” she said. “It's exciting to think about how we can all be connected through this one activity, making art together virtually.”

Participants must sign up in advance via Zoom. The Walker has filled all 500 spots, but are looking at ways to expand the capacity and schedule additional sessions.

Barlow’s last in-person class was hosted on March 5, before the big shutdown.