Walker and IU Indianapolis host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (2-6) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-5)

By The Associated Press

December 4, 2024 at 8:23AM

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Green Bay after Jarvis Walker scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis' 106-49 victory against the Trinity Christian Trolls.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in home games. IU Indianapolis ranks sixth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Sean Craig leads the Jaguars with 7.8 boards.

The Phoenix are 1-4 on the road. Green Bay allows 82.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 75.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.1 IU Indianapolis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Roy is shooting 50.7% and averaging 27.3 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

