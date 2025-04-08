Walgreens tops fiscal 2Q forecasts as private equity buyout awaits

Walgreens delivered a better-than-expected fiscal second quarter and smaller loss a month after announcing that it would be bought by a private equity firm.
The drugstore chain booked pharmacy sales gains, and its struggling VillageMD clinic business delivered a smaller balance sheet hit in the recently concluded quarter.
Overall, Walgreens said Tuesday that it lost $2.85 billion compared to a $5.91 billion loss in the previous year's quarter. Adjusted results not counting one-time items totaled 63 cents per share in the most recent quarter. Sales grew 4% to $38.59 billion
Analysts expected fiscal second-quarter earnings of 53 cents per share on about $38 billion in revenue, according to the data firm FactSet.
Walgreens said in March that it had agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal with an equity value of just under $10 billion.
The buyout came as the drugstore chain deals with a host of problems including thin prescription reimbursement, rising costs and a VillageMD clinic business that has struggled to gain traction with patients.
The Deerfield, Illinois, company is cutting costs and closing stores. In January, It said it was suspending a quarterly dividend it has offered for more than 90 years.
In its fiscal second quarter, sales from Walgreens' established U.S. pharmacies jumped 12%, helped partly by more prescriptions. But retail sales in those stores slipped around 3%.