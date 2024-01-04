NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $1.79 to $23.78
The pharmacy chain cut its dividend nearly in half in order to conserve cash.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), up $3.17 to $108.10
The frozen french fry maker reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), up 40 cents to $5.78
The maker of exercise equipment announced a partnership to bring its workout content to TikTok.
APA Corp. (APA), down $2.52 to $34.23
The oil and natural gas company is buying Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, including debt.
Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), up $1.33 to $34.98
The company is being acquired by APA.
Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), down $9.92 to $29.80
The developer of autonomous driving technologies forecast full-year results well below what analysts were expecting.
Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), down 70 cents to $28.58
The owner of packaged food brands like Vlasic pickles and Hunt's ketchup cut its earnings forecast.
RPM International Inc. (RPM), down $5.92 to $101.22
The maker of coatings and building materials reported revenue for its latest quarter that missed Wall Street's forecasts.