NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $10.38 to $306.71.

The athletic apparel maker gave investors a disappointing 2021 profit forecast.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up $2.87 to $20.11.

The mining company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Apple Inc., up $2.25 to $122.15.

Technology stocks rose as bond yields, whose rise had made the sector seem pricey, eased back.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.92 to $54.90.

The drugstore chain's fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

BlackBerry Limited, down 91 cents to $8.43.

The cybersecurity company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Romeo Power Inc., down $2.04 to $8.33.

The energy technology company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter financial report.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.39 to $165.

The lighting maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Autodesk Inc., up $8.72 to $277.15.

The design software company completed its buyout of water infrastructure modelling company Innovyze.