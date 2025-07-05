Wales losing streak up to 18 tests after losing to Japan in boiling Kitakyushu

KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Wales lost again.
The longest losing streak by a major test rugby team in the professional era was extended to 18 matches when Wales lost to Japan 24-19 on Saturday.
Wales held its 19-7 halftime lead until the start of the last quarter when Japan hatched tries by uncapped backs Ichigo Hakasusu and Halatoa Vailea — both converted from wide out by Seungsin Lee — and led a scrappy match for the first time from the 70th minute.
Japan deliberately picked a 2 p.m. kickoff in the day's worst heat and humidity and Wales waned in the second half — it couldn't score a point — as Japan's undying intent to play at a high tempo clicked at just the right time.
''We just allowed Japan to play their game in the second half, and they're tough to stop when they're playing at speed,'' Wales captain Dewi Lake told the BBC.
''Conditions are going to play a factor but we're not blaming that. We weren't clinical enough. The weather was a factor but we'll look at ourselves first.''
Japan beat Wales for only the second time ever; the last was in 2013.
Wales' nightmare run since the 2023 Rugby World Cup means it will fall behind Japan in the test rankings for the first time since the rankings were introduced two decades ago. They meet again next weekend in Kobe.