Wake Forest wins 3rd straight elimination game at regional to force deciding game against host Vols

June 2, 2025 at 1:57AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wake Forest won its third straight elimination game at the Knoxville Regional, this time on a bases-loaded walk by Jack Winnay for a 7-6 victory over No. 14 national seed Tennessee on Sunday night.

Wake Forest (39-21) forced a deciding game on Monday against Tennessee, which is looking for its fifth consecutive super regional appearance. The Vols (45-17) had their 14-game win streak in regionals come to an end.

Haiden Leffew (4-1) struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning to give Wake Forest a chance for a walk-off in the bottom half.

Matt Scannell led off the ninth with a walk and he scored when Winnay drew a four-pitch walk against Nate Snead.

Marek Houston homered in the first and singled up the middle in the ninth for Wake Forest. Javar Williams added a two-run shot in the fourth — the 14th of the regional for the Demon Deacons — for a 6-2 lead.

Andrew Fischer and Levi Clark each had a two-run homer for Tennessee to tie it at 6-6.

Tennessee reliever Brandon Arvidson allowed five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out 12. Snead (4-2) fielded a bunt in the ninth but Kade Lewis reached safely to load the bases for Winnay.

Houston also homered in the first game of the day for Wake Forest.

