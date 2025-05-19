Wake Forest men, Georgia women, both top seeds, beat No. 2 seeds to clinch NCAA team titles

Both Dhakshineswar Suresh and Charlie Robertson of the Demon Deacons broke their TCU opponents for a 5-3 lead but it was Suresh who got to the finish first, Suresh won the No. 2 singles 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over Pedro Vives, securing the NCAA title with a big serve. Robertson didn't have to finish his match at No. 4 singles against Cooper Woestendick.