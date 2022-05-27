CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Cecere was 4 for 4 with two home runs, Brendan Tinsman added four RBIs, and No. 6 seed Wake Forest matched an ACC Tournament record with seven homers in a 16-3 victory over third-seeded Miami on Friday.

Wake Forest (40-17-1) reached the 40-win plateau for the seventh time in program history. Miami (39-18) was outscored 25-9 in two tournament losses. Both teams await the NCAA selections on Monday.

Cecere was one of two Wake Forest players to homer in a six-run third inning, and he was part of back-to-back-to-back shots in a four-run sixth.

Tinsman and Nick Kurtz hit three-run homers in consecutive innings for a 9-2 lead.

Rhett Lowder (11-3) struck out four in five innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs. Teddy McGraw added three strikeouts in two innings before the 10-run rule.

Karson Ligon (6-6) was the first of seven pitchers used by Miami. CJ Kayfus was 3 for 4 with a homer and two two doubles.

