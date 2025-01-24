Wahlburgers corporate take over Mall of America restaurant, hoping to boost sales

After ending a franchise arrangement with Hy-Vee, Wahlburgers will take back over operation of its Mall of America store to improve its performance.
The burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their chef brother, Paul, ended their franchise agreement with Hy-Vee.
“We’re excited to take over the Mall of America location because we’re restaurant operators, and we know we’ll bring that restaurant to new heights,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of the restaurant chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their chef brother, Paul.
Wahlburgers considered the 79 restaurants inside Hy-Vee stores as kiosks, and it is moving away from that concept, Sharpe said.
“The problem we have is we’re not happy with the quality and the sales,” he said. “It’s just not the same experience you get when you go to a Wahlburgers restaurant.”
Hy-Vee will transition all 79 Wahlburgers kiosks in its stores back to the grocery chain’s Market Grille concept, bringing the total number of Market Grille and Market Grille Express outlets to 221 across the Midwest.
The Massachusetts-based Wahlburgers expanded into the Midwest through the four-year partnership with Iowa-based Hy-Vee.
The problem with the kiosk concept, Sharpe said, was that the Wahlburgers operated beside other prepared food stations at the Hy-Vee stores.
Sharpe said he believes the concept diluted the Wahlburgers brand.
The burger chain is shifting its focus to full-service restaurants and its retail product line, “Wahlburgers at Home.” These products, including burger patties and sauces, will remain available in Hy-Vee grocery stores.
Beyond the Mall of America, Wahlburgers has signed 14 leases for new restaurants, including five expected to open in 2025. Planned locations include the San Juan Mall in Puerto Rico—which will become the chain’s largest restaurant to date—Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and Oklahoma City. Sharpe also teased a partnership with an undisclosed retailer that could lead to a 20-store opportunity.
Meanwhile, Hy-Vee is preparing to reintroduce classic menu items at its revamped Market Grille locations. Customers can expect fan favorites such as burgers, pork tenderloin sandwiches, BLTs and wings. Breakfast options will include omelets, breakfast burritos, pancakes, French toast, and biscuits and gravy.
“We heard from our customers that they wanted a different selection,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “We are excited to offer new and favorite items from the past with our revamped menus.”
The new breakfast menu will launch at all Hy-Vee restaurants starting Feb. 4, with updated lunch and dinner offerings rolling out by Feb. 18.
