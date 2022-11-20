MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Qudus Wahab scored 23 points as Georgetown beat La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.
Wahab added seven rebounds for the Hoyas (3-2). Brandon Murray scored 16 points with six rebounds.
The Explorers (2-3) were led by the 14 points of Jhamir Brickus. Anwar Gill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Khalil Brantley finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
La Salle outscored Georgetown by 13 points in the second half.
NEXT UP
Up next for Georgetown is a Wednesday matchup with American at home, while La Salle hosts Binghamton on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
