Orlando Magic (17-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Wagner and the Magic take on conference foe Milwaukee
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -9; over/under is 213
BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.
The Bucks are 10-10 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.
The Magic are 13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando scores 107.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.
The Bucks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%). The Magic average 107.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 112.4 the Bucks allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is shooting 45.0% and averaging 25.7 points for the Bucks.
Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Magic.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 116.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.
Magic: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.
INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.
Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (oblique), Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Franz Wagner: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
