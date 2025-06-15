Wagaman's 2 RBIs, Meyers' solo HR help Marlins sweep Nationals with 3-1 victory

WASHINGTON — Eric Wagaman had two RBIs, Dane Meyers hit a solo home run and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to sweep a three-game series.
Nick Fortes had three hits, including a double, and scored a run for the Marlins.
Myers led off the second with a home run off starter MacKenzie Gore (3-6) that gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead and Wagaman added a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 3-1.
Wagaman's sacrifice fly in the first inning drove in Agustín Ramírez. Alex Call scored on a groundout by Luis García Jr. to make it 1-1 going into the second.
Freddy Tarnok got Keibert Ruiz to ground out in the bottom of the ninth. José Tena was then hit by a pitch before Call — the potential tying run — grounded into a double play to end the game. Tarnok earned his first save of the season.
Key moment
Miami clung to a one-run lead as Washington had runners at the corners with one out in the fifth. Reliever Lake Bachar (3-0) got Josh Bell to ground into a double play to end the inning.
Key stat