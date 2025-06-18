Wagaman, Sánchez HRs power the Marlins to an 8-3 victory that ends Phillies' 5-game win streak

MIAMI — Eric Wagaman and Jesús Sánchez homered as the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game home skid with an 8-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday night, ending Philadelphia's five-game win streak.
Xavier Edwards had three hits and Javier Sanoja tripled and singled for the Marlins.
Nick Castellanos was benched by Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday for ''an inappropriate comment'' the outfielder made after he was pulled for a defensive replacement in the series opener Monday. The benching ended Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.
Edwards' RBI single capped a three-run sixth that put Miami ahead 5-3. Phillies reliever Tanner Banks inherited two base runners from starter Jesús Luzardo and allowed an RBI groundout by Kyle Stowers and Sanoja's run-scoring triple.
Sánchez connected off reliever Joe Ross with a solo blast in the seventh inning, his seventh homer of the season.
Freddy Tarnok (1-0) pitched the top of the sixth and earned the win.
Luzardo (6-3) gave up four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. The former Marlins left-hander struck out four and walked four.
Run scoring singles by Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber in the fifth gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead.