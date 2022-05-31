A fire in Wadena roared at an irrigation company Monday, prompting city officials to request residents shelter in place for a couple of hours due to potentially hazardous materials.

Emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation at 602 Ash Av. in the central Minnesota town, according to the Wadena Police Department in a Facebook post at 3:43 p.m. By about 6:20 p.m., the Police Department said it was no longer requesting residents to shelter in place.

Police said that while the cloud of smoke was not dangerous to breathe, they recommended residents close windows and shut off air conditioning.

"We are on a working fire and there is hazardous materials," according to a tweet from the Fire Department. "Stay away from the scene!"

A dispatcher at the Wadena County Sheriff's Office declined to give updates on the fire and the Fire Department was not able to respond to calls Monday evening.