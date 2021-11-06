NEW YORK — Pitcher Wade Miley was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from Cincinnati on Friday, a surprising cost-cutting move by the Reds.

A left-hander who turns 35 on Nov. 13, Miley was 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts, and he threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.

His $15 million, two-year contract includes a $10 million option for next season with a $1 million buyout.

Chicago is looking for pitching after going 71-91. The Cubs' 4.87 ERA ranked 27th among the 30 teams.

Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has pitched for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.

A slew of waiver claims saw San Francisco get right-hander Hunter Harvey from Baltimore.

Outfielder Tim Locastro went to Boston from the Yankees, infielder Andrew Velazquez to the Los Angeles Angels from the Yankees, outfielder Greg Allen to Pittsburgh from the Yankees right-hander Jharel Cotton to Minnesota from Texas, left-hander Ryan Sherriff to Philadelphia from Tampa Bay, outfielder Austin Dean to San Francisco from St. Louis and left-hander Francisco Perez to Washington from Cleveland.

Among potential free agents, All-Star third baseman José Ramírez's $12 million's option was exercised by Cleveland. The Indians declined a $7 million option on catcher Roberto Pérez, who gets a $450,000 buyout.

Right-hander Alex Colomé's $6.25 million option was declined by Minnesota, triggering a $1.25 million buyout.

San Francisco declined right-hander Johnny Cueto's $22 million option and must pay a $5 million buyout to complete a $130 million, six-year contract. The Giants exercised options on left-hander José Álvarez ($1.5 million) and infielder Wilmer Flores ($3.5 million).

Right-hander Joe Kelly's $12 million option was declined by the Los Angeles Dodgers, triggering a $4 million buyout and completing a $25 million, three-year contract.

San Diego exercised options on right-handers Craig Stammen ($4 million) and Pierce Johnson ($3 million), and the Padres declined options on right-hander Keone Kela ($800,000) and outfielder Jake Marisnick, who gets a $500,000 buyout rather than a $4 million salary.

Outfielder Adam Duvall became eligible for salary arbitration. The Braves, who acquired him in July from Miami, exercised his $7 million mutual option, but he declined it and triggered a $3 million buyout.

