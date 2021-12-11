FARMVILLE, Va. — DeShaun Wade and Justin Hill scored 21 points apiece as Longwood romped past Morgan State 93-55 on Saturday.

The 21 points tied a season high for Wade, who made 4 of 6 3-pointers for the Lancers (6-4). Isaiah Wilkins had 10 points and seven rebounds. Nate Lliteras added eight rebounds.

Trevor Moore had 10 points for the Bears (4-6). Malik Miller added nine rebounds.

