Minnesota Twins (58-75, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-50, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-6, 7.83 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -190, Twins +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Minnesota will play on Friday.

The Rays are 43-25 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Twins have gone 26-39 away from home. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Alex Colome secured his third victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Minnesota. Matt Wisler registered his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 31 home runs and is batting .230.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 130 hits and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Twins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.