For example, Meta's AI botched a response to a question about what it means if someone is a ''federal only'' voter. In Arizona, such voters did not provide the state with proof of citizenship — generally because they registered with a form that didn't require it — and are only eligible to vote in presidential and congressional elections. Meta's AI model, however, falsely responded by saying that ''federal only'' voters are people who live in U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico or Guam, who cannot vote in presidential elections.