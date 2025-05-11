Wires

Voting ends in Albania's election after a campaign focused on uphill efforts to join the EU in 5 years

Voting ends in Albania's election after a campaign focused on uphill efforts to join the EU in 5 years.

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 5:05PM

TIRANA, Albania — Voting ends in Albania's election after a campaign focused on uphill efforts to join the EU in 5 years.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Voting ends in Albania's election after a campaign focused on uphill efforts to join the EU in 5 years

Voting ends in Albania's election after a campaign focused on uphill efforts to join the EU in 5 years.

Wires

India says its strikes Wednesday into Pakistani territory killed at least 100 militants, including prominent leaders

Wires

Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US end, with US official saying America is 'encouraged' by discussions