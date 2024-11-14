Wires

Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election that is key for its new, Marxist-leaning president

Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election that is key for its new, Marxist-leaning president.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 1:33AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election that is key for its new, Marxist-leaning president.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election that is key for its new, Marxist-leaning president

Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election that is key for its new, Marxist-leaning president.

Wires

Democrat Dave Min wins election to U.S. House in California's 47th Congressional District

Wires

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general