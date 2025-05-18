LISBON, Portugal — Voting begins in Portugal's 3rd general election in 3 years, expected to bring another center-right minority government.
Voting begins in Portugal's 3rd general election in 3 years, expected to bring another center-right minority government
Voting begins in Portugal's 3rd general election in 3 years, expected to bring another center-right minority government.
The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 7:05AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Pope Leo XIV, history's 1st American pope, takes first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square ahead of installation
Pope Leo XIV, history's 1st American pope, takes first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square ahead of installation.