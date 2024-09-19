Voters view Harris more favorably as she settles into role atop Democratic ticket: AP-NORC poll

Still, there are other signs in the poll that Harris' introduction to the country is continuing to go well. Voters are more likely to say that Harris would make a good president and that the Republican former president would not make a good president. About half of voters say that Harris would make a good president, while 36% of voters say that about Trump. And voters think Harris has a better chance of winning the election in November, though a substantial share say the candidates are equally likely to win or don't have an opinion.