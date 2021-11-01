Voters in St. Paul and Minneapolis will decide Tuesday whether the Twin Cities will join hundreds of others across the country that have enacted rent control policies.

Supporters say these initiatives — which would limit yearly rent increases to 3% in St. Paul and allow Minneapolis leaders to enact a rent control policy yet to be developed — will create stability for tenants in a tight rental market.

They say limiting how much landlords can raise rents in a single year will most benefit low-income renters and renters of color, who research shows are more likely to see sharp rent increases.

Opponents, including developers, property owners and landlords, say they worry the policies could discourage new housing development that the cities need.

St. Paul's policy does not include exemptions for new construction or inflation. Critics of the proposal say without those exemptions, the policy could be one of the strictest in the world.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he will vote for the ballot initiative, along with City Council Members Mitra Jalali and Nelsie Yang. Council President Amy Brendmoen and Council Members Jane Prince, Dai Thao and Chris Tolbert said they plan to vote "no." ◄Council Member Rebecca Noecker did not take a stance on the proposal before Election Day.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey said he will vote "yes" on the proposal, which was crafted by Council President Lisa Bender and Council Members Cam Gordon, Jeremiah Ellison and Jamal Osman◄

Frey's top challengers, Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, both said they support rent control.