Voters in Detroit Lakes approve sales tax for $17.3M beachfront pavilion project

A historic beachfront pavilion in Detroit Lakes will be razed and replaced after voters approved a sales tax to fund a $17.3 million project.
Voters in Detroit Lakes approve sales tax for $17.3M new beachfront pavilion
The ballot question passage came down to a margin of 618 votes to raze the beloved existing structure and replace it with a larger one.
About 2,800 voters or 56% said “yes” to the ballot question on whether the city should impose a 0.5% sale tax for 12 years, or until the city raises enough taxes to pay off bonds financing construction of a new pavilion, park and beachfront improvements. It came down to a margin of 618 votes, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
“It was a narrow vote, but there’s a lot of nostalgia with the old pavilion,” said Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk.
“I remember when I was a kid we used to have the big dances there and everybody would turn out. I mean, it’s a place where a lot of people maybe attended a wedding or met their spouse. So there’s a lot of nostalgia and I think that was where some of the ‘no’ votes came into play.”
Some residents who opposed the project said it’s a waste of tax dollars. But many remarked that they were happy to see improvements made to the pavilion near Detroit Lakes City Park, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
The existing pavilion, not on the historic register, was built in 1915 and replaced a shelter built in 1897, which is the year the park was created. The pavilion is “a focal point of activity over the decades as it has played host to many dances, concerts, weddings, reunions, and other large gatherings,” the city said.
Despite significant renovations in 2006 to replace the dance floor and build an addition for bathrooms and a kitchen, the foundation, walls and roof are still original from 1915. Age and deterioration have taken a toll.
A structural assessment in 2012 found several architectural deficiencies, namely floor damage, beam misalignment and roof leaks due to poor soil conditions that result in significant seasonal movement. The walls, windows and other building components have experienced significant rot from water leaks. In 2019, a wood beam above the south porch succumbed to years of water damage, the city said.
The pavilion also lacks a fire alarm and sprinkler system.
It was designed for seasonal use only and is rented out for weddings and events from May to October. The 2012 report said retrofitting the existing facility for year-round use would require significant energy and structural upgrades and was likely not feasible.
“I think everybody that voted yes had come to the conclusion that the building is shot,” Brenk said. “It’s really deteriorated to the point where, you know, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep pouring money into it, because it was really not built to last that long.”
The size of the existing pavilion is 12,500 square feet. The proposed new pavilion is 15,000 square feet.
Final design of the project will take place this winter with bids ready before the end of 2025.
The 0.5% sales tax — amounting to about 3 cents on a $5 latte, or 30 cents on a $60 dinner for two, according to city estimates — could be implemented in the first quarter of 2025.
The 89th Northwest Water Carnival in July will serve as a tribute to the historic pavilion before it’s razed.
“While we understand that this decision may not resonate with everyone, we genuinely hope that some of the historical elements of the pavilion can be preserved and integrated into the new building,” wrote carnival organizers April Asleson and Tyler Tretbar in a message on the Detroit Lakes Buzz Facebook page.
They said the Jaycees have used the pavilion since 1935 to host countless events, “creating memories that have woven themselves into the fabric of our town.”
“Today, we find ourselves at a bittersweet crossroads in Detroit Lakes. With the recent vote to replace our beloved pavilion, a landmark that has stood since 1915 and served our community for generations, we are filled with a mix of excitement and sadness.”