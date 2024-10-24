Vote to continue strike exposes Boeing workers' anger over lost pensions

The shift began after 401(k) plans became available in the 1980s. With the stock market performing well over the next two decades, ''people thought they were brilliant investors,'' said Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. After the bursting of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s took a toll on pension plan investments, employers ''started freezing their plans and shutting them down,'' she added.