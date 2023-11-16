DETROIT — Vote tally shows United Auto Workers union members have approved a new contract with General Motors.
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune