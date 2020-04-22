The liberal candidate in Wisconsin’s hard-fought state Supreme Court race this month prevailed in voting by mail by a significant margin, upending years of study showing little advantage to either party when a state transitions from in-person to mail voting.

The gap suggests that Democrats were more organized and proactive in their vote-by-mail efforts in an election conducted under extraordinary circumstances, with voters forced to weigh the health risks of voting in person against the sometimes unreliable option of requesting and mailing in their ballots. Still, it is likely to add to the skepticism President Donald Trump and Republicans have expressed about mail voting, which they worry would increase Democratic turnout at Republicans’ expense.

The liberal jurist, Jill Karofsky, performed 10 percentage points better than her conservative opponent in votes cast by mail than she did in votes cast at Election Day polling places, a gap that powered a surprising 11-point victory overall.

The voting data, collected by the New York Times from 27 Wisconsin municipalities that segregate ballots cast on Election Day from those sent by mail, shows that Karofsky’s advantage in mail ballots over the conservative incumbent, Justice Daniel Kelly, was consistent across communities of varying size, geography and partisan lean. In a state with little history of voting by mail, more than 1.1 million of 1.55 million votes cast came by mail.

The Times analysis of Wisconsin records shows a staggering gap between in-person and mail voting in some communities. At a single precinct, Beloit’s 11th Ward, Kelly won 64% of the Election Day vote while Karofsky took 70% of votes cast by mail.

Karofsky performed better in the mail voting in every Wisconsin community in which results were available. In Milwaukee, her performance among mail ballots was 5.8 points better than it was on Election Day, when voters waited in line for hours to vote at the five polling places that remained open.

None of the academic studies cited as evidence that there was no partisan advantage to mail voting had been able to segregate mail voting results from in-person ones for a single election.

Such results are available from Wisconsin’s April 7 election because 32 of the state’s municipalities, including Milwaukee, count absentee ballots at a central location using separate tabulating equipment.

The gap in mail voting may have been influenced by the diverging concerns about the coronavirus pandemic among Wisconsin’s Democrats and Republicans. A Marquette Law School poll released six days before the election found 87% of Democrats were very concerned about the coronavirus, compared with just 56% of Republicans.