Von Miller signing 1-year deal with the Washington Commanders, AP source says

July 17, 2025 at 3:21AM

Von Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders, with the NFL's active sacks leader joining the team roughly a week before training camp opens.

Miller and the team have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the contract had not been announced.

''DC... What's good?'' Miller posted on social media with an automated image of himself in a No. 24 Commanders unform.

The 36-year-old edge rusher felt like he still had more to give after getting released by Buffalo in a salary cap-saving move in March. Injuries derailed his time with the Bills, limiting him to 11, 12 and 13 games each of the past three seasons.

Miller had six sacks last year to reach 129 1/2 in his professional career, which began with nearly a decade with Denver when he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl and was MVP of that game, then won it again in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pass rush was the one apparent need Washington had, coming off a 12-win season with Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led the team on an improbable trip to the NFC championship game. General manager Adam Peters acquired receiver Deebo Samuel and standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil in trades and used free agency to fill other voids on either side of the ball.

STEPHEN WHYNO

The Associated Press

