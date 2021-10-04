LONDON — Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy.
Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
The money raised from the IPO will help fund Volvo's plan of becoming an all-electric car company and expanding further into online sales.
Volvo Cars is based in Goteborg, Sweden, but has been owned since 2010 by Geely, one of China's biggest independent automakers.
The company is moving ahead with the share sale even as a shortage of semiconductors has crimped global auto production.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase
Oil prices jumped Monday after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.
Business
Home building permits in Twin Cities down for second month, but still high
'Fervent pace' dropping, but construction remains above historical averages in part because of strong demand earlier this year.
Business
AP PHOTOS: Large oil spill hits Southern California coast
Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history.
Business
Whistleblower: Facebook chose profit over public safety
A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.
Business
EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older
The European Union's drug regulator gave its backing Monday to booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.