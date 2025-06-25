Volunteers use the universal language of music to soothe stressed shelter animals

DENVER — It's often said music is the universal language of humanity. Now a 12-year-old Houston boy is putting that to the test among an unlikely audience — man's best friend.
Yuvi Agarwal started playing keyboard when he was 4 and several years ago noticed his playing soothed his family's restless golden doodle, Bozo. He grew curious if it also could help stressed homeless animals.
With help from his parents, who both have backgrounds in marketing, he founded the nonprofit Wild Tunes in 2023 to recruit musicians to play in animal shelters. So far he has enlisted about 100 volunteer musicians and singers of all ages and abilities to perform at nine shelters in Houston, New Jersey and Denver.
''You don't have to understand the lyrics to enjoy the music. Just enjoy the melody, the harmony and the rhythms. So it transcends linguistic barriers, and even it can just transcend species,'' Agarwal said recently after playing hits like The Beatles' ''Hey Jude'' and Ed Sheeran's ''Perfect'' on his portable keyboard at the Denver Animal Shelter.
Agarwal, who was playing for an elderly miniature poodle named Pituca — Spanish slang sometimes used to describe a snob — said many of his four-legged listeners, which include cats, become excited when he enters their kennel. But after a few minutes of playing, they calm down. Some even go to sleep.
He remembers a rescue dog named Penelope that refused to come out of her enclosure in Houston to be fed.
''Within a short period of me playing, she went from not even coming out of her kennel to licking me all over my face and nibbling my ears,'' Agarwal said.
A few stalls down from where he was jamming on his keyboard at the Denver shelter, volunteer Sarah McDonner played Mozart and Bach on her flute for Max, a 1-year-old stray boxer that tilted his head when she hit the high notes.