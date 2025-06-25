Volunteers use the universal language of music to soothe stressed shelter animals

''We always want these really simplistic answers. So we want to say that music calms animals, for example, and I think that it's much more nuanced than that,'' said Lori Kogan, a self-described ''dog-person" who chairs the human-animal interaction section of the American Psychological Association. ''There's a lot more research that needs to happen before I think that we can unequivocally say that music is a great thing for animals."