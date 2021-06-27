A private drone joined a search party over the weekend as dozens of volunteers continued looking for a 26-year-old St. Bonifacius man who was last seen leaving the Prior Lake and Savage area on his way home last Saturday.

Keegan Oyugi last made contact with family or friends around 4 a.m. June 12, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The agency said he was last seen wearing a red and white vertical stripe shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans and Black and red Air Jordan shoes. He was driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe and a Kansas temporary plate C632096.

On Thursday, the Facebook group Find Keegan Oyugi organized a flier distribution event in downtown Chaska followed by a search party on Saturday where volunteers gathered at Warren Butler Park in Savage. The search event was coordinated in partnership with the Facebook group, Minnesota Kenyan Assocation and Minnesota United, a missing persons organization created in 2013.

The Jacob Wetterling Resource Center shared on Facebook last week that Oyugi's cellphone "pinged" in Chaska 12 hours after he was last seen. The city is a midway point between Prior Lake and his home.

Oyugi is 5'9" and 180 lbs. with Black hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information on his whereabouts call 911 or the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at (952) 446-1131.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751