Volleyball popularity at all-time high for girls amid US Olympic success and college game's exposure

''Everybody can bring a different skill and strength to the court but at the end of the day it takes the whole team,'' she said. ''Caitlin Clark is a perfect example. She can take over a (basketball) game by herself — assists, rebounds and points. In volleyball, not one person can take over a game. You can get a great outside hitter that can take over and give you offense, but you still need defense, you still need a great setter, you still need a lot of other components.''