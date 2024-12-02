Volkswagen workers hold 2-hour strikes to push back against proposed pay cuts and plant closures

The company hasn't publicly detailed its plans but is facing a drop in demand in Europe, higher costs and increasing competition from Chinese automakers. Volkswagen built factories to supply a European car market of 16 million in annual vehicle sales, but now faces demand for around 14 million, Volkswagen brand head Thomas Schaefer was quoted as saying in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Since Volkswagen has a quarter of the market, that represents a loss of 500,000 cars a year.