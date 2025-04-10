Volkanovski hoped for different opponent as he tries to win back featherweight belt at UFC 314

Facing Diego Lopes wasn't Alexander Volkanovski's first choice.
He hoped to get another shot at Ilia Topuria and avenge his loss from more than a year ago at UFC 298. But Topuria moved up to the lightweight division, leaving the featherweight class vacant.
In stepped Lopes, the third-ranked challenger, to take on Volkanovski in UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami.
Volkanovski, the 36-year-old top-ranked contender from Australia, is competing in his 10th consecutive title fight. Lopes, a 30-year-old from Brazil, gets his first title shot after winning his five previous bouts.
''Everyone's going to say, ‘You're old' and all that stuff,'' said Volkanovski, who is 26-4. "But I'm going to show you when I come back, and the comeback's going to be big. I don't get Ilia. I don't get that win back just yet, but I get the next best thing. It is for the vacant belt and it's against a young, hungry, new prospect. A lot of people are hyping him up and think I can't do it. I love this position.''
Volkanovski is a -145 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook to defeat Lopes (26-6).
Though disappointed he's not getting another shot at Topuria just yet, Volkanovski said he respected Topuria's decision to leave the featherweight class vacant while testing himself at lightweight.
In preparing for Lopes, Volkanovski said he fully committed himself by beginning training camp earlier than usual and focusing on the workout recovery process and dieting in addition to the physical demands. He said he has never been this lean going into a bout.