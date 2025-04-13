Volkanovski claims featherweight belt at UFC 314 with unanimnous decision over Lopes

MIAMI — Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight championship early Sunday morning, defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision at UFC 314.
Two judges scored the fight 49-46 and the other had it 48-47.
Volkanovski (27-4) had successfully defended his belt four times before losing to Israel Makhachev on Feb. 11, 2023.
Now he has it back.
President Donald Trump, a longtime friend of UFC President and CEO Dana White and a fan of the sport, watched from the front row. Shaquille O'Neal approached Trump and shook his hand. Cabinet officials Tulsi Gabbard, Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also were in attendance as was X (formerly Twitter) owner and White House adviser Elon Musk.
In the co-main event, No. 12 lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett continued this rise with a technical knockout of No. 7 Michael Chandler at 3:07 of the third round. Plimbett, a 30-year-old from Liverpool, England, has won all seven of his bouts since moving to the organization, giving him a 23-3 record overall.
''I want that world title,'' Pimblett said. ''Some say I'll never be champ, I'll never get run, I'll never be in the top 10. But what now?''
At nearly 39, Chandler has some decisions to making after winning just two of his most recent seven bouts. He is 23-10.