Iceland erupts

Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise. And though Monday's eruption appears to be larger and more powerful than those in recent years, forecasters say it's unlikely to impact air travel, despite its proximity to the main Keflavik Airport. Many still recall the huge disruptions to international aviation in 2010, when a different Icelandic volcano spewed giant clouds of ash high into the atmosphere over Europe. Experts say the location and features of this eruption mean it isn't expected to cause a similar scale of disruption.

"Even though the lava did not erupt into the town of Grindavik or at the nearby power plant and popular tourist destination, the Blue Lagoon, the lava flows are still only a few kilometers away and there is still concern of lavas reaching these key locations," said Sam Mitchell, a volcanologist at the University of Bristol.

Maui moratorium

Gov. Josh Green hopes that owners of 3,000 short-term rental units on Maui convert to long-term housing for victims — or face a ban on short-term rentals. His emergency proclamation following the Aug. 8 wildfires expires Jan. 4 and Green said that he could lay down "the nuclear hammer" in mid-January, "if necessary." Green estimates that Maui has 17,000 short-term rentals and another 8,000 illegal ones. So far, only a few dozen owners have agreed to rent their units for long-term use, he said. As of Dec. 15, 3,000 families representing 6,297 people were still living in hotels.

The wait is over

Passport processing times have returned to pre-pandemic standards, with routine services taking between six and eight weeks, and expedited services two to three weeks for a $60 fee. That's about a month faster than the estimated wait times from last March. But don't call it a Christmas miracle. The State Department had a goal of getting back to 2020 levels by the end of this year, and processing times have been on the mend for months. "We have fulfilled our commitment to return to benchmarks from March 2020," a news release says. "This reflects the work of dedicated employees working for the American people."

An Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter flies near magma near Grindavik, Iceland.

No visa for Kenya

The president of Kenya announced that visitors will no longer need a visa to enter the African country, starting in January. Reuters reported that President William Ruto said the government developed a "digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive an electronic travel authorization in advance, instead of needing to apply for a visa." Ruto said in October that Kenya would welcome travelers from across the continent without the need for a visa by the end of the year. "Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome home," Ruto said. This year, Delta Air Lines announced an expanded partnership with Kenya Airways that includes the latter's nonstop Nairobi-to-New York service.

