'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump makes an all-caps callout but will Putin hear it?

WASHINGTON — Even in the realm of Donald Trump's long-preferred style of punch-through-the-static communication, this was quite something.
On Thursday morning, a post on his Truth Social account exhorted Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end military strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
''Vladimir, STOP!''
Or, as the entire post went: ''I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!''
The Republican president was reacting to Russia attacking Kyiv with an hourslong barrage of missiles and drones. At least 12 people were killed and 90 were injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July. For Trump, trying to propel a U.S-led effort at a peace agreement, frustration is growing. He upbraided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week as well, though that was not on Truth Social.
Immediate analysis of Trump's social post focused on the geopolitical implications of the moment and the notion that Trump was talking tough to Putin, a leader to whom he has been accused of being overly deferential.
Other dynamics are at play as well.
THE USE OF THE FIRST NAME