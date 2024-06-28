Vista Outdoor's board of directors delayed a special shareholders meeting set for Tuesday to evaluate the latest bids for the Anoka-based company.

The board needs to complete due diligence on the latest offer from MNC Capital, which increased to $42 a share, or about $3.2 billion.

MNC has made several unsolicited offers to buy all of Vista. The board has approved an offer from the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) to purchase its ammunition business, the Kinetic Group, for $2 billion. That offer gained needed approval earlier this week from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

The latest MNC bid came after the CFIUS approval. Analysts encouraged Vista afterward to postpone the shareholders meeting to fully evaluate the $3.2 billion bid.

The new shareholders meeting is set for July 23.

The Prague-based CSG outbid dozens of other bidders in October to acquire the Kinetic Group, which includes Anoka-based Federal ammunition, as well as Remington, Speer, CCI and other brands. CSG originally bid $1.91 billion but raised their offer twice to $2 billion.

Under the CSG deal, Vista's 34 outdoor brands, including Foresight Sports, Bell and Camelbak, would then be spun off into a new public company called Revelyst.

MNC Capital, a collection of 10 U.S.-based investors, has made previous offers of $35 a share, $37.50 and $39.50 this year to acquire all of Vista Outdoor. Those offers were reviewed by the Vista Outdoor board and its legal and financial advisers before being rejected.

MNC said its latest bid would be its final offer.

Vista Outdoor sent a letter to Mark Gottfredson, a former Vista Outdoor board member who is leading the MNC Capital effort, that it wants to see evidence of committed financing, which has been a criticism it has had of MNC's previous bids. The Vista board is requesting MNC Capital provide that evidence by July 1.

While the Vista board examines the latest offer from MNC Capital, it is still recommending that shareholders support the proposed deal with CSG.