Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Vista Outdoor Inc., up $1.64 to $43.07
The maker of outdoor sports gear said it would buy Stone Glacier, a hunting gear maker, for an undisclosed amount.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., down 36 cents to $12.13
The company announced disappointing results in a trial for mavrilimumab in treating COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome.
Mercury Systems Inc., down 14 cents to $55.27
The technology company announced a limited-duration anti-takeover measure, also known as a shareholder rights plan.
PulteGroup Inc., up 90 cents to $56.28
Homebuilders were higher after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed an increase of 18.4% in home prices in October.
Boeing Co., up $2.96 to $206.13
Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market.
Pfizer Inc., down $1.19 to $58.01
Health care companies lagged the broader stock market.
Campbell Soup Co., up $1.18 to $43.36
Makers of consumer staples did better than other sectors.
Digital Turbine Inc., down $1.10 to $62.34.
The software company announced a partnership with Google intended to expand its footprint in devices that use Google's Android operating system.