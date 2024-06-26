Vista Outdoor's deal to sell its ammunition unit to the Czechoslovak Group has cleared a huge regulatory hurdle.

The $2 billion deal to sell the Kinetic Group, which includes the Federal, Remington and Speer ammunition brands, received final approval Tuesday from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

""We are very pleased that CFIUS has carefully vetted the transaction and, as we expected, determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns," said Michael Callahan, chair of Anoka-based Vista's board of directors. "We believe the end result supports our view that CSG — which has deep expertise in supply chain excellence and ammunition manufacturing and strong support for NATO and allied nations — will be an excellent owner of The Kinetic Group.

Several conservative lawmakers, including Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and law enforcement groups had raised concerns to CFIUS that a major U.S. manufacturer of ammunition and primers would be purchased by a company based in the Czech Republic.

Vista Outdoor and CSG had withdrawn and refiled their initial CFIUS request in March, a move that signals the committee needs more time for review. The CFIUS process is confidential, so it is not certain why the panel may have needed more time.

This is the second time Prague-based CSG gained CFIUS approval for a deal. In 2022, CSG Group acquired a 70% interest in the Italian ammunition company Fiocchi Munizioni. CFIUS approval was needed for that transaction because a Fiocchi subsidiary has two manufacturing plants in the United States.

The deal now goes in front of Vista shareholders at a special meeting on Tuesday. Shareholders will vote on the sale of the ammunitions brands and the spinoff of the outdoor products segment — which includes Foresight Golf, Bell, Fox and CamelBak brands — into an independent public company called Revelyst Inc.

The 10 largest shareholders of Vista Outdoor are major institutional shareholders that collectively own more than 50% of Vista's shares.

CSG has increased its offer for the ammunition brands twice, including earlier this week. Vista had an unsolicited $3 billion bid from the U.S. investment group MNC Capital, led by a former member of Vista's board of directors, for both the ammunition and outdoors businesses.











