Vista, Blackstone buying software maker Smartsheet for about $8.4 billion

Vista and Blackstone said Tuesday that they will pay $56.50 per Smartsheet Inc. share. The agreement includes a 45-day ''go-shop'' period during which Smartsheet and its advisers seek alternative acquisition proposals from certain third parties and possibly enter into talks with other parties that make alternative offers. Smartsheet's board will have the right to end the deal with Vista and Blackstone to accept a superior proposal. The go-shop period expires on Nov. 8.