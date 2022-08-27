GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement Saturday.
Rangers found his body about 200 feet (61 meters) below the rim near the park's Bright Angel Point Trail, the statement said. The man, 44, was off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon.
He was not identified. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
