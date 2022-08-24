DES MOINES – Luis Vazquez had a two-run double in the second inning and Darius Hill a two-run triple in the sixth to lead the Iowa Cubs to a 7-1 win over the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday in the opener of their six-game series at Principal Park.

Iowa's other runs scored on two sacrifice flies and an error.

Chris Williams hit a solo homer for the Saints (57-59) in the fourth. Besides Williams, only one other Saints player had an extra-base hit among the four others the visitors had. Braden Bishop had a double.

Saints starter Dereck Rodriguez gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out seven, walked two.

Jake Jewell, picked up off waivers from the Columbus Clippers on Aug. 18, relieved Rodriguez in the sixth. Jewell had not allowed a run in his past 9⅓ innings, including one short appearance with the Saints. But the Cubs scored three runs off him in two innings despite getting only one hit. He walked two.

Jewell was 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA for Columbus.

With the win, the Cubs (53-65) broke a three-game losing streak and improved to 31-30 at home.

The Saints (57-59) dropped to two games below .500 with the loss.