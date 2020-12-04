In a 1988 essay on pandemics, Joshua Lederberg, Nobel laureate, reminded the medical community that when it comes to infectious disease, the laws of Darwin are as important as the vaccines of Pasteur.

As medicine battles bacteria and viruses, those organisms continue to undergo mutations and evolve.

Vaccines will not put an end to the evolution of this coronavirus, as David A. Kennedy and Andrew F. Read of Penn State, specialists in viral resistance to vaccines, wrote in PLoS Biology. There is always the chance, though small, the authors said, that the virus could evolve resistance to a vaccine, what researchers call "viral escape." They urge monitoring of vaccine effects and viral response, just in case.

Vaccine-makers could use the results of nasal swabs taken from volunteers during trials to look for any genetic changes in the virus. If recipients of the vaccine had changes in the virus that those who received the placebo did not, that would indicate "the potential for resistance to evolve."

There are some reasons to be optimistic that the coronavirus will not become resistant to vaccines. Neither bacteria nor viruses evolve resistance to vaccines as easily as they do to drugs. Smallpox vaccine never lost its effectiveness, nor did the vaccines for measles or polio.

Antibiotics, on the other hand, can quickly become useless as bacteria and other pathogens like viruses and fungi evolve defenses. And resistance builds to other drugs as well.

A type of bacteria that causes pneumonia bacteria evolved resistance to a vaccine when the bacteria recombined in nature with existing strains that were naturally resistant. A vaccine for hepatitis B created antibodies targeting only one small part of one protein. A pertussis vaccine also appeared to drive resistance.

The coronavirus vaccines in development use different ways to get the immune system to respond. Some under development or in use in Russia and China use whole virus particles, inactivated or attenuated, to spark an immune system response.

Many other candidates, like the ones from Pfizer and Moderna, are meant to get the immune system to react to only a portion of the coronavirus, the so-called spike protein.

But Kennedy said that was not necessarily a problem. "A vaccine based on just the spike protein has the potential to generate a broad immune response," he said, "because there are multiple sites on the spike protein where potent neutralizing antibodies can bind."