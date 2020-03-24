As a woman walked past Grand Avenue's Wedding Shoppe a couple of days ago, she saw something that alarmed her: a large group of people filing into the longtime St. Paul bridal store at a time when fears of the spread of coronavirus have led to the closure of schools and businesses.

On Sunday, she posted her disapproval on Nextdoor, loosing a torrent of more than 100 mostly grouchy messages — several accusing the store's owners of breaking the law while others blasted them for greedily endangering their employees and customers.

But Jimmy Fritz did nothing illegal by keeping his store open. The state has yet to order retailers to turn off the lights. And Fritz said closing the store last week, at the time Gov. Tim Walz temporarily shuttered restaurants, spas and health clubs, would have betrayed dozens of families who ordered and paid for dresses months ago.

"This weekend, there were people who came in groups and we tried to discourage that. But what do you do when they show up?" said Fritz, president of the business his family launched decades ago. "We don't want to lay people off. And we don't want to hurt our customers."

The rapid spread of a virus that causes a potentially deadly respiratory disease also has sown confusion about what the rules are regarding where Minnesotans can go, how many can gather and what the government is doing to enforce them. Facebook and Nextdoor neighborhood pages are peppered with assertions that large group gatherings are illegal (they are only discouraged) and that martial law is right around the corner. (No official has said this.)

As of Monday afternoon, Walz hadn't yet joined Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and several other governors in ordering the closure of all nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It might not be far off, however.

On March 15, Walz ordered the closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools at least through March 27. The next day, he signed an executive order temporarily closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. He also ordered the temporary closure of theaters, museums and fitness centers. On March 18, in an effort to clarify that order, he added such businesses as tattoo parlors, nail salons, hair salons and barber shops.

Fritz said the condemnation of his business on Nextdoor (the string of posts has since been removed) is discouraging, given that his store has as much right to be open as other retailers such as office supply or electronics stores. As long as the store is open, Fritz said, Wedding Shoppe employees are working to ensure the health and safety of customers and workers by frequently cleaning and sanitizing store surfaces. In addition, the store is discouraging customers from keeping upcoming appointments if a visit isn't absolutely necessary. On its website, the store is encouraging customers to shop online and has been offering free shipping through the end of March.

Maybe it would be better if the governor does issue a "stay-at-home order" for all nonessential businesses, Fritz said.

"At least that would provide some clarity," he said. "We are like everybody else — we're just navigating the waters."

Those waters can churn with misinformation. Just ask Dee Walsh. The longtime St. Paul North End resident has been busy over the past few weeks, dispelling rumors on several neighborhood Facebook pages, urging anxious residents to double-check information with reliable websites before sharing dubious claims from friends and family.

"When this started, everybody just kind of lost their mind," she said.

Like when the St. Paul Police Department deployed an armored vehicle during a high-risk operation on the East Side, Walsh said, which quickly morphed into talk that the military was mobilizing in St. Paul. Or, after Walz on Saturday authorized the Minnesota National Guard to deliver needed masks and gloves to state hospitals, Walsh started seeing posts on neighborhood pages predicting the imminent enforcement of martial law in the Twin Cities.

"I think everybody is scared," she said." "Nobody knows what's going on. They don't read the facts. … They're getting it on social media and it just snowballs."

Staff writers Jim Buchta and Randy Furst contributed to this report.