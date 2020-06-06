COLUMBUS, Ohio — Annie Glenn, whose fame as an astronaut's wife led to a life advocating for those with speech disorders, will be remembered Saturday at a virtual memorial service.
Glenn, wife of the late John Glenn, died May 19 at 100 of complications from COVID-19. She had been living in a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University is hosting the 11 a.m. memorial service on its website. It also will be broadcast on public television.
The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn's death in 2016. She was at his side throughout an extraordinary life, including being the first American to orbit the Earth.
