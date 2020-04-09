Cloud Cult

Friday: They were supposed to play one of the poshest music rooms in the state, Orchestra Hall, last month with the Minnesota Orchestra, but until those shows can be rescheduled, Craig Minowa and his arty orchestral-rock bandmates will have to make do performing together virtually from their respective living rooms. One of several prominent local acts to start Patreon subscription services, which cost as little as $3/month, they have new songs to debut in this one-night-only webcast concert along with their many older, hopeful, Zen-seeking favorites that are well-suited for these times. (8 p.m. Fri., patreon.com/cloudcult.)

Chris Riemenschneider

‘Mixtape: Won’t You Be My Neighbor’

Tuesday: In March, Wayward Theatre was forced to postpone its Alfred Hitchcock parody, “The 39 Steps.” But the artists from Wayward regrouped virtually and came up with a plan to bring theater to Twin Cities audiences. Next up, Wayward presents an online version of its ongoing storytelling series, “Mixtape: Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” featuring stories about the people who live closest to us. It’s free, but donations to a different arts nonprofit, Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts, are requested. (8 p.m. Tue., facebook.com/WaywardTheatreCo.)

Sheila Regan

Note to readers: With venues across Minnesota closed by the coronavirus pandemic, artists and organizations have turned to the internet to connect with audiences. The Star Tribune will run this calendar each week. To submit items for consideration, e-mail events@startribune.com.

MUSIC

THE BAROQUE ROOM: Previously recorded performances. thebaroqueroom.com.

HIP AT HOME: A Twin Cities Early Music series of concerts recorded at home or other locations without an audience. tcearlymusic.org.

MOTHER BANJO: 4 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

PHILIP BRUNELLE: Noon weekdays. Vocalessence.org.

DOSH: 7:30 p.m. daily. Facebook.

ACTUAL WOLF: 10:15 p.m. daily. Facebook.

TAYLOR JAMES DONSKEY: 7 p.m. today. Facebook and Instagram.

TIM SIGLER: 9 p.m. today-Sat., Thu.; 2 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

DJ SHANNON BLOWTORCH: Quarantine live dance party. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook and Twitch.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Live rebroadcast of Bach’s “Saint John Passion.” 8 p.m. today; 3 p.m. Sat. the­spco.org.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

VICKY EMERSON: 5 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

KEN VALDEZ: 7 p.m. Sun. & Thu. Facebook.

ANNIE FITZGERALD: Lunch Ladies weekly with Vicky Emerson. Noon Tue. Instagram.

GABRIEL DOUGLAS: 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

JILLIAN RAE: 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

DEVON WORLEY BAND: 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

ARTS

@HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of Art, including short videos of the current exhibition “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.”

HMONG CULTURAL CENTER MUSEUM: Online exhibit of cultural artifacts sketch drawings by Seexeng Lee. hmonghistorycenter.org.

SEASONS ON ST. CROIX GALLERY: Virtual tour of “Color & Texture: Experienced Through Abstracted Landscapes,” works by Katie Clymer and Nanci Yermakoff. YouTube.

WALKER AT HOME: Digital content featuring curator introduction of the museum’s “Living Collections Catalogue.” walkerart.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: Select online screenings of movies that were to screen at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Mspfilm.org.

TWIN CITIES FILM FEST: Streams of 10 films made in Minnesota. twincitiesfilmfest.org.

STUDIO PINTURA: Spring floral exhibition virtual show. Ends May 4. YouTube.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual tour of “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota” exhibition. Ends April 18. landmarkcenter.org.

ANANYA DANCE THEATRE: Streaming previous performances. Intro to Yorchha class. 6:30 p.m. today. ananyadancetheatre.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: “Lately.” Group exhibition. Ends May 25.

THE MOVING COMPANY: Streaming of the 2017 production “Speechless.” Vimeo.

NORTHEAST SCULPTURE GALLERY & FACTORY: Live discussion and tour. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

FRANCONIA SCULPTURE PARK: Virtual tour of highlighted sculptures. 12:30 p.m. Mondays & Thursdays through April 23. Facebook and Instagram.

MU-TINI HOUR: Lily Tung Crystal hosts a discussion. 7 p.m. today. theatermu.org.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: Digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. bravenewworkshop.com.

MIDWAY MIC: Derek Meyers hosts a variety of comedians. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.

VIRTUAL DISTANCING LIVE OPEN MIKE: Hosted by Ali Sultan. 8:30 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Virtual improv comedy battles. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

FAMILY

STAGES BEYOND THE STAGE: Virtual theater activities for kids. Ongoing. stagestheatre.org.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

BAREFOOT PUPPET THEATRE: 11 a.m. today; Mon.-Thu. Facebook.

NATURALISTS LIVE: Wargo Center naturalists livestream fun topics. 10 a.m. today. Facebook.

VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: Inspired by the Minneapolis Institute of Arts exhibit “Just Kids” with a mix of virtual activities, including art projects, music and dancing. 9 a.m. Sun. artsmia.org.

VIRTUAL YOGA WITH THE ARB: 2 p.m. Sun. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Facebook page.

FOCUS MOVIE MONDAYS: Virtual screening of “Moonrise Kingdom” with Q&A with Wes Anderson. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family story time. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; baby story time. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

VIRTUAL KIDS FITNESS PLAYDATE: 12:30 p.m. Wed. Eventbrite.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Storytime. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Storytime in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed. Facebook.

BOOKS

WORDPLAY FESTIVAL: Virtual book events. loft.org.

ABBY JIMENEZ: “The Happy Ever After Playlist. 2 p.m. Sat. magersandquinn.com.

JOHN COY: “My Mighty Journey.” 3 p.m. Mon. Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page.

KAWAI STRONG WASHBURN: “Sharks in the Time of Saviors.” 7 p.m. Mon. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

JASON “TIMBUKTU” DIAKITE: Virtual talk for his new memoir, “A Drop of Midnight. 5 p.m. Wed.

TONY DIERCKINS: Virtual launch for “Duluth: An Urban Biography.” 7 p.m. Wed. Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page. asimn.org.

VIRTUAL THIRD THURSDAY: Poetry readings by Su Hwang and Sung Yung Shin. 7 p.m. Thu. Minneapolis Institute of Arts Facebook page.