MUSIC

LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: Noon today; 11 a.m. Sat. $5-$10. lyrabaroque.org.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

KAT PERKINS: 7 p.m. today. $12. Eventbrite.

HOOKSTREAM: Atlantis Quartet. 8 p.m. today. $20. thehookmpls.com.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Osmo Vänskä conducts works by Herbert and Bach with violinist Peter McGuire and oboist John Snow. 8 p.m. today. mnorch.org.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Encore broadcast of Goodyear and Brahms piano quartets with pianist Stewart Goodyear. 8 p.m. Sat. thespco.org

CHARLIE PARR: 8 p.m. Sun. first-avenue.com.

MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

ORDWAY: Winter Weekends at the Ordway, streamed concerts featuring Lee Rocker, Naturally 7, Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra and more. Ends Feb. 21. ordway.org.

ARTS

ST. CROIX FESTIVAL THEATRE: "The War of the Worlds: the 1938 Radio Script." Today-Sun. festivaltheatre.org.

WALKER ART CENTER: World premiere of Josh Fox's "The Truth Has Changed" with post show dialogue. 7 p.m. today and streaming through Mon. walkerart.org.

GET LUCKY: A fundraiser for Soo Visual Arts Center with online auction and "SooVAC the movie" premiere. Auction begins at 11 a.m. Sat., movie at 7 p.m. Sat. soovac.org.

STORYDANCE THEATER: Winter Gathering online event with Flamenco dance, storytelling, poetry and song. 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$25. Eventbrite.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

THE MONDAY NIGHT COMEDY SHOW: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook and YouTube.

TWIN CITIES JEWISH HUMOR FESTIVAL: Queer Comedy Night; A Night of Jewish Storytelling. Ends Sun. $18. tcjhumorfest.org.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Anansi the Spider: Re-spun." Ends Sun. childrenstheatre.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Enfolded Space." Works by Barbara Kreft. Ends March 15. circagallery.org.

FORTUNE'S FOOL THEATRE: Streaming of "To Breed, or Not to Breed." Ends Sun. fortunesfooltheatre.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Ends Sun. "21 Extremely Bad Breakups." Mon.-Feb. 28. walkingshadowcompany.org.

FAMILY

WINTER CARNIVAL VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: Performances, arts and crafts lessons and storytelling. Saturday. Facebook and YouTube.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. asimn.org.

SCHUBERT CLUB KIDSJAM WORKSHOP: Musical performances, creative activities and movement. 10:30 a.m. Tue. schubert.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual story time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook. Virtual Let's Make Stuff: De-Stress and Slime. 3 p.m. Tue. Advance registration at washcolib.org.

URBAN EXPEDITION: SERBIA: Virtual program with music, crafts and traditions. Ends Feb. 24.

books

ANASTASIA HIGGINBOTHAM: "What You Don't Know." 4 p.m. today. moonpalacebooks.com.

MINNESOTA CENTER FOR BOOK ARTS: Virtual workshop on making pop-up valentine cards. 1 p.m. Sat. mnbookarts.org.

GRETCHEN ANTHONY: "The Kids Are Gonna Ask." 7 p.m. Tue. washcolib.org.

THERESE HUSTON: "Let's Talk." 7 p.m. Tue. magersandquinn.com.

LITERATURE LOVERS' NIGHT OUT: With Lauren Fox, Sarah Penner, Greer Macallister and Judithe Little. 7 p.m. Wed. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QPxlHqMKQiCjWN4K13TP9w.

YELENA BAILEY: "How the Streets Were Made." 7 p.m. Wed. thefriends.org.

CHARLES M. BLOW: "The Devil You Know." 6 p.m. Wed. $5. magersandquinn.com.

EDWARD MCCLELLAND: "Midnight in Vehicle City." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook page and YouTube channel.